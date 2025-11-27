The Golden State Warriors entered December searching for answers, and Jimmy Butler didn’t wait long before laying out exactly what the Dubs must fix. Asked what would need to change most for the Warriors to steady themselves, he didn’t sugarcoat it. “I think we’re gonna have to be damn near perfect,” he said, pointing to the level of discipline he believes they’re missing. Then came the line that hit even harder. “We don’t box out, we don’t go with the scouting report, and we let anybody do whatever they want. Open shots, get into the paint, free throws. It’s just sad.” For fans tracking Warriors struggles, Heat momentum, and every twist of the NBA Cup, the honesty landed like a spotlight.

“We don’t box out. We don’t go with the scouting report. We let anybody do whatever they want – open shots, get into the paint, free throws. It’s just sad.” Jimmy Butler speaks on the Warriors' current struggles 👀 (via @anthonyVslater)

Miami’s surge only intensifies the contrast. On one side, the Heat are 13–6, third in the East, and poised to clinch East Group C. On the other, the Warriors have already been eliminated from the NBA Cup and sit at 10–10, clinging to eighth in the West. From there, the numbers paint an even clearer picture. Miami scores 122.9 points per game, second in the league, while Golden State ranks 21st at 115.1. In addition, the Heat dominate the glass with 46.4 rebounds, fourth overall, whereas the Warriors sit 22nd at 42.9. Even in ball movement, once a Golden State trademark, the Heat leads with 30.3 assists, second in the NBA, compared to the Warriors’ 27.4. Under the stadium lights, the gap shows up in every category that defines winning habits.

Where the Warriors go from here

Golden State still carries championship DNA, yet Curry’s injury removes the stabilizer they lean on whenever things get shaky. But the issues Jimmy Butler pointed out for the Warriors aren’t flukes. They’re patterns. Defensive lapses, rebounding losses, and long stretches of stagnant offense keep dragging them back to .500. Butler didn’t reveal anything new — he simply voiced what the standings already whisper.

So now the question returns to the Bay: will the Warriors find their edge before the season finds them first?