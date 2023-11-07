John Calipari may have experimented with the Kentucky basketball's plays vs. New Mexico State as Rob Dillingham and Dajuan Wagner lit up.

The Kentucky basketball program has gotten the right start to its college basketball campaign. John Calipari's squad had initial struggles in terms of efficiency but shot themselves all the way to a demolition job of the New Mexico State basketball squad. Rob Dillingham led the scoring charge with Justin Edwards and Dajuan Wagner following suit. All of this boosted the confidence of the 16th-ranked team in the nation and it even got their coach a bit cocky after the well-deserved win, via Jack Pilgrim of KSR.

“We played random the entire second half. We ran two or three things,” was the statement declared by John Calipari after the Kentucky basketball squad dismantled New Mexico State.

The March Madness contender just outgunned their opponents in this matchup. Rob Dillingham, despite the experiments run by the Kentucky basketball staff, still notched an impressive 17 points. His offensive arsenal was on display as he also notched three assists. It was all tied together when he grabbed five boards to end the game.

Dajuan Wagner also showed out. The Kentucky basketball guard saw 27 minutes of playing time and made the most out of it. He notched 13 points and four dimes to go along with it. His five rebounds were also huge in preventing more possessions for New Mexico State.

These experiments are going to be short-lived. The Wildcats have a tough matchup after TAMUC and they go by the name of the Kansas Jayhawks who currently sit at the top of the college basketball world. Will these on-the-fly schematics help them beat out other national title-contending teams?