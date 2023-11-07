After losing to Kentucky basketball, New Mexico State's head coach shared comments on the Wildcats that will have fans thinking championship

After leading by only eight points at halftime, Kentucky basketball took control in the final 20 minutes, rolling New Mexico State 86-46 at Rupp Arena in its 2023-24 opener.

After the game, New Mexico State coach Jason Hooten was glowing in his praise of Kentucky, according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR:

Said Hooten, “He gets those big guys back and they've got a chance to be really, really good.”

Hooten was expects Kentucky basketball to be playing deep into the season, saying “They can be a team you can be excited about at the end of the year. They can be that good. They've got a lot of different weapons, they fit his system.”

Calipari said this team has the potential to “be one of the best” offensive squads he's had during his tenure in Lexington, which now is in its 15th season. Earlier this year, he spoke on his plans to get back to the Final Four:

“The talent where you have a couple of guys who can just take over a game? Where do you have great rim protection? Those have been my Final Four teams,” the Kentucky basketball coach said about what type of squad he is looking for. He also added what their mantra for the season is, “I’m looking at this group and our whole thing is ‘let’s just get better every day'.”

Kentucky basketball isn't just primed for the present. Calipari just two weeks ago got a commitment from Boogie Fland, the no. 1 point guard in the 2024 class.

But in the meantime, Kentucky looks primed to push for a deep tournament run.