Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari gave his honest thoughts on the huge talking point in collegiate sports, which is Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Calipari delivered strong stances about NIL and his concerns with it and he has a ton, as before answering he asked “How much time do I have? according to The Athletic's Kyle Tucker.

During his press conference at SEC college basketball media day, he said that because NIL is huge in the world of student-athletes and athletics, they could prioritize that more than playing basketball.

“I tell every kid I’m recruiting,” Calipari said. “If it’s about NIL more than basketball, you shouldn’t come here.”

While there is no doubt that NIL is still in its infancy stage in terms of how long it's been available to student-athletes, Calipari said that there needs to be boundaries.

“We need guardrails,” Calipari said. “I think young people deserve to share in (the money). But it’s kind of gone beyond that now.”

RECOMMENDED
Kentucky basketball, Wildcats, Kentucky basketball recruiting, John Calipari, Boogie Fland
John Calipari’s Boogie Fland move will put Kentucky basketball closer to securing 5-star guard

Scotty White ·

St. John's basketball, Red Storm, Rick Pitino, St. John's basketball recruiting, Jaiden Glover
Rick Pitino scores major victory after securing 4-star’s commitment to St. John’s basketball

Scotty White ·

Kentucky basketball, John Calipari, NCAA, March Madness, Final Four
John Calipari unveils lofty March Madness Final Four plans for Kentucky basketball

Jay Postrado ·

Calipair stressed that “transparency” should be key when it comes to NIL and student-athletes. Meaning, “what players are getting at each school (not by name, he says) should be public info” the head coach said, per Tucker.

Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats were 22-12, 12-6 in conference, and lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to Vanderbilt's basketball program. It wouldn't be their final basketball appearance as they made the NCAA tournament, even winning their first game against Providence. However, they fell to Kansas State in the next round, 75-69.