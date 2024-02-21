Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce has been finalized. The two were married for 18 years and share three children.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have finalized their divorce after 18 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple officially dissolved their marriage on Feb. 16. Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce back in September.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired, which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for Kevin said at the time Christine filed for divorce back in May 2023. “We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Custody Decision

The former couple shares three children together: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. They have chosen to retain joint custody of them.

She originally requested $248,000 per month in child support and Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month.

The reasoning behind the original $248,000 per month child support, was that Baumgartner wanted her children to experience the lifestyle they were accustomed to when they were living with both parents which also included transportation to vacations.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote at the time.

However, at their September 1 hearing, the judge decided that Costner is to pay $63,209 per month.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Move On Amid Divorce

According to a source per Us Weekly, Baumgartner's romantic relationship with Josh Conner is “relatively recent.” A source told the publication, “Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

This is the Yellowstone actor's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together: Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son, Liam Costner, whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.

However, as for The Bodyguard actor, he's also allegedly moved on after reports circulated about a romance with Jewel.