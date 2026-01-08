The Miami Dolphins have moved into the next step of their search for a new general manager. After reviewing a wide pool of candidates, the team has narrowed the list and is now beginning in-person interviews that could shape the franchise for years to come.

Miami will meet this week with four finalists: Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, and their interim GM Champ Kelly, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Miami has had extra time to prepare after parting ways with longtime GM Chris Grier in October. That early start allowed the organization to research candidates, speak with references, and plan its approach before sitting down face to face with the finalists. After two days of virtual interviews, the search will move to the finalists starting Thursday.

These interviews will give owner Stephen Ross and the front office a chance to hear each candidate’s plan for building the roster, handling the draft, and deciding the futures of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel.

The decision is about more than hiring a new executive. The Dolphins are looking to define how power and responsibility will be shared moving forward. Team leadership wants a general manager with a strong scouting background who can work closely with McDaniel and Brandon Shore. Finding someone who fits that balance, especially with questions still surrounding McDaniel’s long-term future, will be a major focus of the interviews.

Mike McDaniel’s job security is no longer guaranteed in Miami. The Dolphins head coach owns a 35-33 record through four seasons after arriving from San Francisco, where he spent one year as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and earned praise for his innovative run schemes.

While McDaniel helped Miami reach the playoffs in his first season and was initially celebrated for his offensive approach, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that his standing with the organization is now one to monitor as the NFL coaching carousel continues.

“As things stand, the people I’ve talked to in Miami are not expecting a change with Mike McDaniel,” Fowler reported. “With no general manager in place, it’s hard to forecast exactly what the Dolphins’ brain trust will look like.

“How the new GM feels about McDaniel could be a factor in the head coach’s future, but I continue to hear that McDaniel has support in important parts of the building,” according to Fowler. “Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is tentatively scheduled to interview with the Falcons on Saturday. He is familiar with the operation after interviewing there two years ago.”

Now that in-person interviews for the GM position are underway, the Dolphins are expected to move carefully but quickly. The goal is to have a new general manager in place before draft and free agency plans reach full speed. The next few days should offer clarity not just on who gets the job, but on the direction Miami plans to take in this next chapter.

Meanwhile, the 2025-26 season was a disappointing one for the Dolphins, as they finished the year with a 7-10 record.