OKLAHOMA CITY — At the risk of surrendering a third consecutive loss, head coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drain a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line as the game clock expired to carry the Oklahoma City Thunder into overtime against the Utah Jazz. Thunder coming off of back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets, erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in response to Lauri Markkanen's put-back with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, tied the game at 114 before the Thunder outlasted the Jazz in a 129-125 overtime win at the Paycom Center. SGA finished with a game-high 46 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander TIES THE GAME at 114 with zero time left in regulation. We’re headed to overtime here at the Paycom Center. Thunder 114, Jazz 114 pic.twitter.com/6mS3mBl3ww — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 8, 2026

After the game, Daigneault reflected on Gilgeous-Alexander's mild-mannered approach amid the game's most critical situations.

“The most impressive thing is how natural he looks regardless of the circumstance. He looks like the same player every minute of the game, and every second of the game, down to the last seconds,” Daigneault said. “He doesn't waver. He looks the same in terms of his tempo. Everything’s consistent, even in the pressure moments.

“That's why he's such a great pressure player, and he was huge tonight. That was a massive play. I mean, he made other plays, but the play down the stretch was awesome.”

Mark Daigneault on SGA’s impressive 4Q: “Most impressive thing is how natural he looks regardless of the circumstance. He looks like the same player every minute of the game… Everything’s consistent even in the pressure moments… he was huge tonight. That was a massive play” pic.twitter.com/BcKJiDU0jj — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 8, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander went 14-for-26 from the floor, including 1-for-8 from deep, and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. He also finished with six assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block. Chet Holmgren recorded an impressive double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds), and Jalen Williams aded 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Markkanen's 29 points and 13 rebounds led the Jazz. Keyonte George finished with 25 points and 11 assists, and Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Thunder fend off Lauri Markkanen, Jazz in overtime thriller

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander challenged the Thunder to be better after a 31-point loss to the Hornets on Monday. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault watched his defense step up in critical stretches in the final frame to erase an eight-point deficit. Then, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen tipped in Walter Clayton Jr's blocked shot to push his team in front — 114-112.

Lauri Markkanen converts the put-back with 3.0 seconds left to give the Jazz a 114-112 lead. Timeout, Thunder pic.twitter.com/G8i18K3AYS — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 8, 2026

After the Thunder blew a 20-point, first-half lead, Gilgeous-Alexander's game-tying jump shot at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime, where he put the finishing touches on a 46-point performance to avoid a third consecutive loss.