The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday that veteran forward Adam Henrique has been placed on injured reserve and is not expected to return until after the NHL’s Olympic break. The decision comes a day after Henrique exited Edmonton’s 6–2 victory over the Nashville Predators, a game in which he played only two shifts for just over 2:25 of ice time before leaving early in the first period.

Henrique’s injury occurred during the opening minutes against Nashville while blocking a shot from Predators winger Filip Forsberg during his final shift. Nothing looked out of the ordinary at the time, but he didn’t return to the bench after that. Henrique won’t return until after the Olympic break, which ends on February 24.

With that schedule in mind, the earliest Henrique could rejoin the lineup is February 25, when Edmonton opens a California road trip against the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers will play approximately 14 to 15 games before the league pauses for the Olympics, meaning Henrique is likely to miss nearly two months of action.

Through 43 games so far this season, the 35-year-old has recorded two goals and eight assists for 10 points while averaging 13:50 of ice time per game. His last goal came on October 23 against the Montreal Canadiens, leaving him with a 35-game goal drought. That production places him on pace for the lowest point total of any full season in his NHL career. Henrique produced 12 goals and 27 points in 82 games during the 2024–25 season.

The goals might be few, but Henrique’s impact in other areas hasn’t wavered. He leads Oilers forwards with 57 blocked shots, ranks second among Edmonton’s regular centers with a 54.8 faceoff percentage, and sits near the top of the team with 235 faceoff wins. He has also played over 71 minutes on the penalty kill, the most of any Oilers forward this season, making his absence particularly impactful on special teams.

Henrique, who surpassed 1,000 career NHL games earlier this season, has racked up 567 points (277 goals, 290 assists) in 1,036 games with Edmonton, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim. He is in the final year of a two-year, $6 million contract signed in July 2024.

In response to Henrique’s injury, the Oilers are likely to turn to internal options. Trent Frederic is set to re-enter the lineup after recording three points and a minus-10 rating in 41 games, while contributing 103 hits, second-most on the team. Andrew Mangiapane, who has 11 points in 40 games, remains another option. Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch also briefly centered Jack Roslovic between young wingers Matthew Savoie and Isaac Howard following Henrique’s exit, indicating that combination may receive an extended look.

The Oilers, currently 21-16-6 and sitting second in the Pacific Division, begin play without Henrique on Thursday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.