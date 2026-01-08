You can always expect the unexpected when it comes to Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. He had a rather interesting postgame interview after they beat his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, 117-98, at FedExForum on Wednesday.

Brooks led the Suns with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, as they improved to 22-15, bouncing back from a last-second loss to the Houston Rockets, also Brooks' former squad, on Monday.

After the game, the controversial wingman was asked about catching up with his ex-teammates, including Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Brooks gave a hilarious response.

“You know, I miss them, talking about basketball and stuff about my personal life. Jaren called me ugly, but he's uglier than me,” joked Brooks in the video posted on X.

Dillon Brooks on reuniting with his Grizzlies teammates: "Jaren called me ugly, but he's uglier than me.” 🤣 (h/t @ridiculouscage) pic.twitter.com/1U1R4orMMB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 8, 2026

Ah, nothing like two grown men commenting on each other's facial aesthetic.

Article Continues Below

Jackson had 19 points and four rebounds for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 16-21.

The 29-year-old Brooks was also spotted chatting with Memphis guard Ja Morant, who sat out the game due to a calf injury. He has only played 18 games this season.

Brooks was drafted by the Grizzlies as the 45th overall pick out of Oregon in 2017. He played for the team until 2023, when he was traded to the Rockets. He spent two seasons in Houston before being shipped to Phoenix in the summer as part of a seven-team deal centered around Rockets forward Kevin Durant.

Brooks helped the Grizzlies to three straight appearances in the playoffs, serving as their top wing defender. His grit and brazenness endeared him to fans in Memphis.

He is now enjoying a breakout campaign with the Suns.