It was a yes, then it became a no. The Houston Rockets lost by a solitary point, 103-102, to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday after Tari Eason's game-winning bucket was nullified by the referees.

After Kevin Durant missed on his jumper, Eason tipped it back in as time expired. The Rockets celebrated on the floor, but it was short-lived as the review showed that Eason's shot was a fraction of a second too late.

Houston fell to 22-12, while Portland improved to 18-20.

Eason finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds on top of one steal and one block. He, however, struggled from the field, going just 5-of-18, including 2-of-8 from long distance.

He has continued to produce solid numbers since being inserted into the starting lineup. With Alperen Sengun missing at least two weeks due to an ankle injury, the 24-year-old Eason is expected to carry a heavier load. Eason can even entertain a couple of fans during a lull.

The former LSU stalwart has expressed how grateful he is of being given a bigger role by coach Ime Udoka, especially after being limited to just 56 games last season due to a leg injury.

The Rockets came close to scoring a second straight nail-biting victory after Durant sank the game-winner against the Phoenix Suns, 100-97, on Monday.

Durant had 37 points and four rebounds versus Portland, while Amen Thompson added 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

The Rockets will seek revenge in their rematch against the Trail Blazers on Friday.