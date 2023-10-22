It's almost been 10 years since Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant won the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player award and shouted out “the real MVP” in the process. The same sentiment still reigns true to Durant as he enters his sixteenth year in the league and he'll be honoring his mother, Wanda, with her own Nike KD 16 colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

“You the real MVP.” Nine years ago today, KD gave the speech of a lifetime to his mom 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SwGKvtUw9I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2023

Kevin Durant has always given the shine and gratitude to the women in his life before himself. As far as his shoes go, Durant has dropped numerous colorways honoring both his mother Wanda and his Aunt Pearl, making each pair special to his legacy on the court. The newest Nike KD 16 will release next month with an emerald green colorway, aptly title ‘Wanda.'

The Nike KD 16 ‘Wanda' features a refined style code that reads Mint Foam/Metallic Silver-Emerald Rise-Stadium Green-Pure Platinum-Smoke Grey. The uppers are covered in Mint and Emerald throughout, which extends through the midsole and icy outsole. The laces are green and the tongue features a great design of emerald necklaces, reminiscent of what Durant's mother would wear. Typically sporting a Nike ‘KD' logo on the tongue, this version will feature Wanda's ‘WK' initials on one of the shoes. Metallic Silver is seen on small Nike logos and the ‘EASY' logo on the heel. Try holding these up to the light for a while – they glow in the dark as well.

Nike KD 16 ‘Wanda'

The shoes will be releasing promptly on November 1, 2023 and will retail for $160. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers alike. They'll also come in full sizing and should have a reasonable stock, making them a rather easy pair to grab. All in all, this is another great addition to the Nike KD line and we're certain Durant will be lacing these up numerous times as the upcoming NBA season gets underway.

Mark your calendars – will you be grabbing a pair?