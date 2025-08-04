The Los Angeles Chargers have completed 13 practices during NFL Training Camp. Could their next practice feature Keenan Allen returning? Derwin James sounded off on the possibility.

Allen and the Chargers reportedly have mutual interest. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed Allen visited his former team on Friday.

The franchise boldly traded away Allen before the 2024 season. Allen landed with the Chicago Bears on March 14 — eventually becoming a future target for Caleb Williams.

But Allen remains out there via NFL Free Agency. Kay Adams of Up and Adams fired off the question: Is James vocal about advocating for Allen to return? The perennial Pro Bowl safety got real about the possibility.

“I'm focused on ball right now,” James said smiling. “But there's a lot of respect for Keenan. He's one of the guys I looked to. He was one of the O.G. Chargers.”

What would a veteran presence like the return of Keenan Allen mean to the Chargers locker room? Derwin James lets us know 🔊@heykayadams | @DerwinJames | @chargers #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/4LtmXJXkvm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 4, 2025

James added “Whatever our team decides, I trust Joe Hortiz and the management. They're going to make the right decisions for our team.”

Do Chargers have room for Keenan Allen?

Article Continues Below

Allen is older at 33. Plus hitting a stage in his career where he's no longer considered a WR1. He watched DJ Moore lead the Bears with 98 receptions for 966 yards.

But he's still coveted across the league following a 70-catch campaign of 2024. Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported multiple teams have expressed interest in Allen as of July 23.

Allen walks into a younger WR room but one filled with high intrigue if brought back.

Ladd McConkey immediately rose as the leading receiver during his rookie year. The second rounder caught 82 passes, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jim Harbaugh and the Bolts boosted the room during the 2025 NFL Draft, though. Tre Harris arrives as the Chargers' newest second round find. Plus starred in the Southeastern Conference just like the former Georgia Bulldog McConkey. Harris comes over via Ole Miss.

Allen is familiar with third-year wideout Quentin Johnston. Both teamed together for the 2023 campaign. Allen obviously knows the starting quarterback well — having caught passes from Justin Herbert from 2020 to 2023. But James and Allen would engage in new competitive but friendly practice battles if a reunion takes place.