During his heyday, NFL legend Richard Sherman was one of the most feared cornerbacks in the league. He was known for his aggressiveness and tenacity as a key member of the infamous “Legion of Boom” of the Seattle Seahawks.

Following his retirement in 2021, Sherman has become busy lending his knowledge as an analyst. Always outspoken and animated, the five-time Pro Bowler calls them as he sees them.

During his guest appearance on the “Not Just Football” podcast, the 37-year-old Sherman didn't hesitate to name the top two cornerbacks in the NFL right now: Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos and Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans. He mentioned Surtain first but noted that Stingley “is on his heels,” calling the latter “smooth.”

“It's like one's a super technician, and it's not that Pat ain't a great athlete, he's a phenomenal athlete, he does everything, but he's, like, if you teach tape and you got clinics and you want to teach people how to play DB (defensive back) and how it looks like to perfection, and not get frazzled in game situations, it's Surtain,” said Sherman, who won a title with the Seahawks in 2014.

“You want to watch just a fun corner, who's just out there, with great technique, great feel, great athleticism, ball skills, looks like a receiver, watch Stingley.”

Your favorite corner’s favorite corner is? pic.twitter.com/IaZxTU1LrP — Not Just Football (@NotJustFootball) August 3, 2025

Picking Surtain was not surprising since he's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. According to Pro Football Focus, he's the second-best in the NFL with an 85.6 rating, trailing only Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean.

Stingley, on the other hand, was an unexpected choice. But he's not a terrible pick. He had a breakout campaign last season, earning his All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl appearance. He ranks 31st among cornerbacks with a 73.9 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sherman has a good eye for talent, and it should be an honor for Surtain and Stingley to be acknowledged by an NFL great.