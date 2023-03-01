Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has sat out nearly two months due to a knee injury. The last time he played was on January 8th against the Miami Heat, when Durant was still a member of the Brooklyn Nets organization. So when the Suns visit the Spectrum Center on Wednesday night to play Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the Charlotte Hornets, every Suns fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Kevin Durant injury status vs. Hornets

Durant will make his Suns debut on Wednesday, but there’s a catch. The forward will be on a minutes restriction, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Suns, Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Terrence Ross (right toe soreness) will both sit out for Phoenix.

Durant, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Suns organization. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game across 39 appearances this season (all with the Nets).

The former University of Texas standout is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Durant’s current 55.9% field-goal percentage is the highest of his career by a wide margin.

The Suns should have no problem beating the Hornets on the road on Wednesday. After all, the Hornets own the fourth-worst home record in the NBA this season at 11-18. But with regard to the question, Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is yes.