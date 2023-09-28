With Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant staying busy in the offseason, it comes as no surprise that Nike is continuing to roll out the colorways of their basketball models for the upcoming NBA season. With the growing popularity of the Nike KD 16, which debuted for Durant's 16th year in the league, Nike will release a set of colorways perfect for teams looking to up their sneaker game. Follow our Sneaker news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Many hoopers and basketball fans remember the days when a Nike basketball shoe would release and they'd be made in each color, perfectly able to match with any uniform combination. Memorable silhouettes include the 2010 Nike Hyperdunk, the Nike Huarache 2k4, and many more. Adidas followed similar suit with their Pro Models of the early 2010's. Following a similar pattern, the Nike KD 16 will release in five basic, primary colorways, titled the “Team Bank” collection.

The Nike KD 16 is highly regarded as the most comfortable shoe in the Nike KD line. With a tall, athletic, and versatile player like Kevin Durant, comfort is at the forefront for a sneaker and the KD 16 achieves just that. It features a high midsole with thick padding throughout the upper. The low-top cut follows cues from previous KD models, but these shoes are perfect for mobile big men who don't want to sacrifice speed for bulky, heavy sneakers.

The official colors for the TB pack will be “Black”, “Grey”, “Black/White”, “Game Red”, and “Game Royal.” The colors cover many bases and should match perfectly with a wide-range of high school and college basketball teams. The shoes are NOW AVAILABLE on Nike.com, Nike SNKRS App, and Nike retailers everywhere. They retail for $160 and are available in adult and youth sizing.

What do you think of these? Would you like to see your whole squad rocking these?