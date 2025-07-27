The New York Mets are heating up as the trade deadline nears. The team has been locked in a back-and-forth battle for the division all month. And the Mets remain a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East after extending their winning streak to six straight games on Saturday.

New York clung to a 2-1 lead over the San Francisco Giants when closer Edwin Diaz took the mound in the ninth inning. While Diaz has been dominant since the start of May, the Giants managed to bring the winning run to the plate. That’s when Pete Alonso stepped up.

Pete Alonso the SHOWSTOPPER. What a way to end it 🙌pic.twitter.com/FwbzIotWOI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets’ veteran first baseman is best known for his prodigious power. But he flashed some leather against San Francisco. With a runner on second, Patrick Bailey smoked a Diaz slider. The ball was headed down the right field line for a game-tying double. But Alonso made an incredible leaping grab, robbing Bailey of an RBI and sealing the victory for New York.

Mets win sixth straight game on Pete Alonso web gem

The Mets have found a number of ways to win during their six-game streak. The offense has consistently come up with clutch, timely hitting and manufactured runs when necessary.

And New York got two very strong starts from David Peterson, who out-dueled Giants ace Robbie Ray on Saturday. Peterson delivered his fourth straight quality start as the All-Star lefty has now allowed just three runs in his last 25 2/3 innings.

Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas also contributed solid outings during the Mets’ win streak. New York has outscored its opponents 29-14 over the last six games.

After wresting the division lead away from the Phillies earlier this week, the Mets needed to beat San Francisco to stay atop the NL East as Philadelphia won its second straight game against the New York Yankees.

At 61-44 the Mets are looking like legitimate contenders. The team bolstered its bullpen by adding Gregory Soto in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. And New York is contemplating additional moves to improve the roster ahead of the deadline.