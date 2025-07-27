On Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles pounded the Colorado Rockies in a historic and merciless 18-0 blowout, which now stands as the biggest shutout win in team history. The previous high was a 17-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on July 27, 1969.

The offensive explosion saw Baltimore become the first team in modern MLB history to have 12 or more players record both a hit and a run in the same game, according to OptaSTATS. In total, the Orioles recorded 18 runs on 18 hits, with every starter reaching base safely.

The offensive outburst saw longtime Oriole Cedric Mullins reach a career milestone.

In what could be one of his final games with the club before the trade deadline, Mullins hit his 100th career home run, a three-run blast in the fourth inning that extended the Orioles' lead to 6-0. That homer also made him just the third player in Orioles history with both 100 career homers and 100 stolen bases, joining Brady Anderson and Paul Blair.

Mullins wasn’t done. In the third inning, he robbed Orlando Arcia with a spectacular diving grab in left-center. He later added an infield single that led a rally in the sixth, using his speed to force a throwing error and plate another run.

The Orioles' biggest inning came in the seventh, where they erupted for nine runs on eight hits. Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo each contributed two-run doubles. Tyler O’Neill, who had already hit a two-run homer in the second, reached base in all four plate appearances. Alex Jackson added the exclamation point in the eighth, launching a home run off Rockies infielder-turned-pitcher Kyle Farmer.

Meanwhile, Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers delivered a masterclass on the mound. Rogers threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, a Thairo Estrada single in the second, and one walk while striking out five. He retired 14 straight batters at one point and lowered his ERA to a stunning 1.49, the third-best mark through eight starts in franchise history behind Hoyt Wilhelm (0.49, 1959) and John Means (1.21, 2021).

The Rockies, in contrast, had a night to forget. Starter Antonio Senzatela gave up six runs over four innings. Relievers Zach Agnos and Nick Anderson were shelled in the seventh, combining to allow nine runs. Colorado managed just two hits all game.