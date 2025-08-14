The Denver Broncos finished last season at 10-7, squeaking into the AFC playoffs. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton formed a great partnership in their first year together. Throughout the 2025 NFL preseason, Denver is one team experts anticipate will be a lot better this season. However, an injury to fullback Michael Burton throws a wrench into the works.

Payton's offense is geared around an efficient passing game. Despite his philosophy, the Broncos have remained committed to having a good running attack. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for more than 1,000 yards last season. While he does not put up big numbers, Burton is a key piece of their ground game.

According to DNVR reporter Zac Stevens, Burton left Thursday's practice with injury.

“Michael Burton suffered a hamstring injury in practice, per Sean Payton,” Stevens said.

Article Continues Below

Burton has a little over three weeks to recover from his injury before the regular season starts. Hamstring injuries are scary for backs, though. It is likely that the Broncos take a more conservative approach with his recovery. Payton is not a coach who likes to start players who are not fully healthy. That mindset could help Burton in the long run, even if he doesn't play initially.

Regardless of whether or not Burton plays, the hype around Denver is loud. Despite playing in an extremely tough division, the Broncos have shown enough for some experts to pick them to win the AFC West. Nix has another year in Payton's program and is primed for a leap in his sophomore season in the NFL.

Burton's injury is one of the few issues to come out of Denver's preseason so far. For the most part, the Broncos have impressed everyone that attended their training camp. The injury is a tough blow to Payton's offense, but the team's expectations remain high with the season's kickoff on the horizon.