One year out, and the 2026 NBA Draft is generating an incredible amount of buzz. In large part due to the talent that is on the horizon.

Among the players in that class are Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, and Koa Peat.

Peterson, Dybansta, and Boozer were touted early on as the top-three prospects.

This class of talent is stirring up plenty of debate, with ESPN's Jeremy Woo weighing in on their respective strengths, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Woo emphasized Peterson and Dybansta as the top two prospects.

“The headliners of the 2026 class are Kansas guard Darryn Peterson (ESPN's current No. 1 ranked prospect) and BYU wing A.J. Dybantsa, who NBA teams regard as the two strongest contenders at the top,” Woo said. ”

“I'd handicap Peterson as the slight frontrunner, as he's considered one of the most dynamic scoring guard prospects to enter the college ranks in some time, and built momentum with a strong high school senior season.”

Additionally, Woo foresees Boozer and Ament following suit.

“Two forwards who also offer significant long-term upside and round out a strong top four.”

What to expect from the NBA Draft of 2026

Altogether, the draft class is built to get one of the most talent stacked. In addition, the four top names will be followed suit by others.

Aside from them, other players are getting recognition. Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr., New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez, and Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance.

“There will be plenty to watch for on the draft front during this cycle” Woo said.

Peterson averaged 30.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game in his senior year at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Recently, he was named a McDonald's All-American.

Dybantsa averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game as a freshman at St. Sebastian's School.