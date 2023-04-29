A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic is unlike any other NBA superstar we’ve seen in the past. So much so, that even Kevin Durant has struggled to put into words what the Denver Nuggets superstar brings to the table.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, KD was asked if he felt Jokic was more of a point guard or a big man. This is a burning question that has been on the minds of NBA fans everywhere, and apparently, even the Phoenix Suns superstar himself struggles with this query:

“Nah, I look at him more as a, nah I wouldn’t say a point… Well, yeah, I guess,” Durant said, via Nuggets beat reporter Mike Singer of the Denver Post. “… He can bring the ball up the court, he can orchestrate the offense, play in the post, so yeah, there’s no limit or ceiling you can put on him.

“(When) you put labels on guys you take away from them a little bit. Can call him a point guard one second, call him a center (another).”

KD is all of us right now. Simply put, it’s just hard to explain the type of player Nikola Jokic is. One could say that he’s a point guard in the body of a center, but at the same time, as Kevin Durant said, labels do not do justice to what a player does for his team — especially for a guy like Jokic.

Whatever the case may be, we will get to see Durant and Jokic battle it out on the basketball court starting on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. That’s certainly going to be quite a series.