The Sacramento Kings welcomed two rookies to their roster via the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. But not before they made a few moves on draft night.

Sacramento traded the No. 24 pick and center Richaun Homes to the Dallas Mavericks, who used a $17 million Traded Player Exception. The move cleared over $30 million in salary cap space, according to Sacramento Bee Sports Editor Jason Anderson.

The Kings entered the draft with the need to strengthen the bench, particularly on defense. Eight players at least have the option of returning to Sacramento next season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Guard De'Aaron Fox, center Domantas Sabonis and forward Keegan Murray highlight the players under contract for the Kings in the 2023-24 season. Forward Kessler Edwards has a team option for next season.

Did the Kings make selections that could strengthen the bench with their two second-round picks?

Colby Jones

Sacramento traded the No. 38 pick and the a future second-round selection to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Xavier guard Colby Jones, who was taken with the 34th pick, according to NBC Bay Area.

Jones, a former 4-star recruit from Birmingham, Ala., committed to Xavier's 2020 recruiting class over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Stanford, according to 247Sports. He joined a Musketeers recruiting class that ranked 29th in the nation and featured two other four-star recruits.

The 6-foot-6-inch played for three seasons with Xavier, earning averages of 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Though his 3-point shot fluctuated during his time with the Musketeers, he finished the 2022-23 season with a comfortable 37.8% average from beyond the arc.

Jones said he was getting positive feedback on his playing style from the teams that interviewed him in a May interview with 247Sports.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The teams I met with just like that I'm the connector on offense. I do a lot of different things on offense and defense and just making those hustle plays, all of the dirty plays. They like my motor,” Jones said, via 247Sports. “As far as like getting better, they just want me to continue to shoot the 3 ball so that I can shoot that and just be aggressive at all times. I feel like that's what they're really looking for.”

Kings general manager Monte McNair highlighted Jones's ability to be a smart two-way player on Thursday night.

“He’s a smart and productive utility player, defender, two-way player, somebody we’re really excited to add to the culture that Mike (Brown), myself and the rest of us are building here,” McNair said of Jones, via Yahoo! Sports. “Really a winner. Won almost two-thirds of his games at Xavier. We’re excited to bring him in.”

Jalen Slawson

Sacramento selected Furman forward Jalen Slawson with the No. 54 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Slawson, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Summerville, S.C., spent five seasons with the Furman Paladins. He earned averages of 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game during his final season with the Paladins. He led the team in rebounds, steals and blocks per game last season.

Slawson was the consensus Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2023, according to a 2023 release. He joined the conference's first team along with Furman guard Mike Bothwell, UNC Greensboro guard Keyshaun Langley, Wofford center B.J. Mack and Samford forward Logan Dye.

“I’ve mentioned some of the awards and (he’s) a guy who’s been able to show it on both ends,” Kings GM Monte McNair said, via the Sacramento Bee. “…Those are things we always look for.”