The NBA offseason is basically over despite restricted free agency situations, like Jonathan Kuminga's, remaining unsolves.

With players and team personnel taking much-needed vacations with family and friends in August, everyone will turn their attention to training camp and preparing for the preseason after Labor Day at the start of September. For Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, the focus remains on finding a resolution to his restricted free agency standoff.

Before free agency began, the goal from both parties seemed simple: find another team in a sign-and-trade.

Although the Warriors, especially owner Joe Lacob, have remained high on Kuminga's development and potential, it has become clear over the last year that the 22-year-old is ready to move on.

Between his inconsistent minutes and reports of the 22-year-old ‘losing faith' in Steve Kerr and then not even seeing the court late in the 2024-25 season, all roads this offseason led to Kuminga and the Warriors parting ways.

It also didn't help that the two sides were very far apart in contract extension negotiations before the 2024-25 season.

While Kuminga would likely remain with the Warriors for the time being if he were to receive an offer in the $30 million per year range, that has not been presented to him. Kuminga and his camp's main goal entering the offseason was to secure financial security for the coming years.

That goal quickly changed given the hardships faced from the Warriors, as Kuminga doesn't appear to have any desire to return and again see an inconsistent role that stunts his overall development.

As good as he could be in this league, Kuminga will never be at the forefront of the Dubs' plans as long as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are present. As a result, Kuminga and his camp have spoken at length with several teams around the league about a sign-and-trade.

The Sacramento Kings have loomed large as the former seventh pick's top suitor.

Breaking down Kings' offer for Jonathan Kuminga

What was expected to be a vast market for Kuminga this offseason ultimately never took shape.

The Miami Heat, a rumored suitor for Kuminga entering the summer, never truly pursued him. Much of the same could be said about the Chicago Bulls, given their situation with Josh Giddey being a restricted free agent.

Although the Warriors and Bulls spoke briefly at the start of free agency about Kuminga, it became clear that Chicago was focused on solving Giddey's contract situation and keeping him before turning their attention to anything else.

At no point did the two sides discuss a Kuminga-Giddey swap, nor are the Warriors actively pursuing the Australian guard.

Another team that has expressed interest in Kuminga via a sign-and-trade is the Phoenix Suns. But one of the factors in a potential sign-and-trade from Golden State's perspective is that they don't want long-term salary, and that's all the Suns have to offer with Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga. If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do.

The Dubs have held interest in Portis dating back to before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

And so that leaves the Kings as the sole destination for Kuminga if a sign-and-trade were to develop at this point in the offseason. Still, the Warriors have shown great hesitation in these trade negotiations, as they are taking full advantage of the fact that Kuminga is a restricted free agent.

If the trade isn't to their liking, Golden State won't make a deal. That is where things stand with the Kings after their latest offer.

Sacramento believes in Kuminga's potential and value, which is why they are willing to commit to a three-year, $63 million contract for him. Obviously, this would need to be a sign-and-trade, as the Kings are about $7 million from their first apron hard cap.

After originally offering Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and a protected first-round pick, the Kings shifted their offer to Malik Monk and a 2030 first-round pick with protections, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

That is the offer that stands now — Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga.

Even if the Warriors get what they want in terms of an unprotected first-round pick, is this enough for Golden State to finalize a trade? Their fans may think so given Monk's scoring abilities coming off the bench, but there is more that goes into this potential sign-and-trade than a one-for-one transaction.

Warriors consistent with Jonathan Kuminga approach

There are a few things to note about the Warriors and everything revolving around Kuminga this offseason.

Aside from not wanting to take back long-term salaries in a potential sign-and-trade, which is the case for Monk being under contract through the 2027-28 season, Golden State doesn't really want to be hard-capped at the first apron again.

During the 2024-25 season, the Warriors were restricted in building the back end of their roster due to hard-cap restrictions, and they were barely able to acquire Jimmy Butler. In order to maintain flexibility to pursue star players who become available, the Dubs don't want to be hard-capped.

Taking back more salary with Monk compared to Kuminga's would-be base-year compensation in a sign-and-trade immediately hard-caps the Warriors. The only way to avoid this would be sending out more salary to the Kings, or a third team, in the form of Moses Moody or Buddy Hield.

That isn't an option for the Dubs, as they hold no desire to trade either player in a package with Kuminga just to get Monk and give in to the young forward's demands. Since he is a restricted free agent, the Warriors have operated in the driver's seat, knowing they hold the keys to Kuminga's future.

Unless they get the trade they want, which has not happened to this point, the Warriors have signaled that they won't be pressured into a deal. Entering August, the team cut off all sign-and-trade avenues, and Golden State is now basically telling Kuminga he won't be on another team to start the 2025-26 season.

There have been no ongoing trade conversations with the Kings since the last offer involving Monk.

Not much value has presented itself to the Warriors this offseason in potential Kuminga trades, which is why the organization remains comfortable with the idea of retaining him. A two-year, $45 million contract is on the table, giving Kuminga two options at this juncture:

Remain with the Warriors on this two-year proposal OR Accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer

While it is always possible that the two sides could negotiate some sort of compromise, the Warriors are currently standing firm on this two-year offer, which includes a team option in Year 2 and would have Kuminga waive the no-trade clause he would receive.

As one could assume, this hasn't sat well with Kuminga or his representation, especially considering that they don't want to be back with Golden State to begin with. This is why the $7.9 million qualifying offer still remains an option and is being utilized as a threat from Kuminga's side.

Whether or not he would sacrifice over $14 million in guaranteed money and the possibility of over $20 million in the second year of this contract with the team option is the bluff Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors' front office are currently calling out.

Are sign-and-trade scenarios fully off the table at this juncture? That is another question open for interpretation.

Despite making it clear that they aren't interested in talking about more sign-and-trade scenarios, the Warriors will always listen to offers coming their way. Should the right deal present itself, Golden State would obviously take it.

However, at this point in the offseason, it appears that the Kings' offer is the best to come. With the potential signings of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and others lined up, the Warriors are hoping for a resolution to Kuminga's restricted free agency sooner rather than later.

From Kuminga's point of view, he is in no rush to give in to Golden State's demands.

When will a solution come about?

Kuminga is not budging and continues to passively let it be known he does not wish to return to the Warriors.

If he is to be back with Golden State, nobody expects it to be a long-term marriage, and Kuminga will make sure it's on his terms. At least, that's the notion being received as a result of this standoff continuing into mid-August.

From Kuminga's perspective, if the Warriors don't want to trade him to the Kings, he could continue playing hardball and ultimately put the franchise in a very tough spot by accepting his qualifying offer.

This basically ensures that Golden State can't trade him during the 2025-26 season, but at what price? Would this really be a smart decision to make as a young player still looking for an opportunity to prove himself in this league and lose out on guaranteed money?

One could also point to concerns about what his role would be should Kuminga accept the qualifying offer.

It just doesn't seem like a smart route for him, especially considering that his value could be destroyed if he accepts such a low offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 and barely plays this upcoming year.

Tension would obviously exist between the two sides, and it would be a toxic situation for everyone involved.

On the flip side of things, outside of the qualifying offer, Kuminga will continue to push back on this two-year, $45 million contract the Warriors offered.

If he is to waive the no-trade clause in the deal, then Kuminga and his camp have signaled they want a player option over a team option. The Warriors have not changed and don't appear to be willing to change this proposal.

Until either side budges, this situation will continue to drag out. As a whole, the restricted free agent market, which is also impacting the likes of Giddey, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas, will continue past Labor Day on Sept. 1.

Obviously, anything could happen at any time, but the sense around the NBA is that all four restricted free agents will decide their fates right before the deadlines to do so at the start of training camp.

Both Kuminga and the Warriors believe they have leverage over one another, which is why zero progress has been made over the last several weeks. All that is known at this time is that the Dubs are standing firm and don't appear to be on the verge of any sign-and-trade with the Kings.