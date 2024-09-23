The Los Angeles Kings are gearing up for another playoff run. The Kings made interesting moves in NHL Free Agency to make such a run possible. After three consecutive first-round exits to the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles is hoping these moves finally get them over the hump.

Fans certainly don't have to wait long to see their team back in action. Los Angeles hits the ice on Monday against the Utah Hockey Club to begin its preseason slate of games. On October 10, the Kings begin their 2024-25 regular season campaign. They travel to New York for a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres that night.

The Kings have an interesting mix of youth and veteran talent. And it will be interesting to see how this group meshes in the year ahead. Training camp could reveal a lot about the team's future, though. With this in mind, here are two Kings prospects who fans should keep a close eye on this fall.

Brandt Clarke should be an NHL player

Brandt Clarke is a former top-10 pick of the Kings from the 2021 NHL Draft. Clarke was one of the top defensive prospects in the class that year. And so far, he's proven why many draft experts held him in such high regard during his draft year.

Clarke made his NHL debut back in January. However, he spent the majority of his season with the AHL's Ontario Reign. The former Barrie Colts start scored 10 goals and 36 points for the Reign in 50 regular season contests. He skated in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well. He failed to score a goal, but did provide six assists in eight games.

Clarke is not only in contention for a roster spot, but it's expected he puts in a legitimate challenge. The former top-10 pick is one of a few prospects who general manager Rob Blake believes should contend for a spot this fall. This put some pressure on the young defenseman to have a good training camp and preseason performance.

Clarke is one of the Kings' top prospects. His upside is quite high, and he could be the next star on the blueline in Los Angeles. Fans should keep a close eye on the 21-year-old defender as the 2024-25 NHL season draws near in the coming weeks.

Alex Turcotte is one to watch

Alex Turcotte entered the NHL as the fifth-overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft. Turcotte has long been a top Kings prospect with a lot of promise. However, his professional career has gotten off to a rather rocky start due to injuries.

Turcotte spent most of last season with the Ontario Reign. He played 35 games for the Reign in 2023-24. The Elk Grove, Illinois native scored 10 goals and 29 points for Ontario. He did play in 20 NHL games, scoring a goal and four points.

Turcotte, like Clarke, is expected to challenge for a roster spot. This certainly puts pressure on him to put in a good performance in training camp. If he doesn't, the Los Angeles front office may need to reconsider Turcotte's future in the organization.

Players similar to Turcotte have turned their careers around in the past. He certainly has the chance to live up to the potential he showed during his draft year. Fans should keep a close eye on the former fifth-overall pick as he tries to make the Kings roster out of training camp.