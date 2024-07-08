As someone who has six tattoos — including the Ted Lasso “Believe” sign, a vintage logo of my beloved Chicago Bears, and a totally nonsensical smiling bumblebee — I'm certainly in no position to judge anybody else's choices for ink. That's why I present to you, without even the slightest snarky comment, a man who said that if DeMar DeRozan ended up playing for the Sacramento Kings he would get a DeRozan tattoo. A man who kept his word.

Now again, no snarky comments here, but I do have to wonder what this man's relationship with both the Sacramento Kings AND DeMar DeRozan is. Is he a lifelong Kings fan who was really excited by the idea of his team signing the 14-year NBA veteran? Is he a longtime DeMar DeRozan fan who felt like the Kings were DeRozan's best option? Did he simply not believe any of the DeRozan to the Kings noise was true, and then decide to make a bold claim on social media, which he was required to keep so folks didn't invade his mentions?

From the looks of it, our mystery man might've had the Kings tattoo already, and then decided to get DeRozan's name underneath it. A bold choice, if you ask me. As a Bears fan, it would be a little like if I got Keenan Allen's name tattooed under my Bears tattoo, something I likely wouldn't do, but again, who am I to judge?

DeMar DeRozan's fit with the Sacramento Kings

What's even more interesting than the motives of our DeRozan tattoo recipient is how DeRozan will fit with a Sacramento Kings team that took a step back last year after shocking everybody and finishing 3rd in the Western Conference during the 2022-23 season. Although Sacramento won just two fewer games last season than they did two seasons again, they slid from 3rd to 9th in the regular season standings, missing out on the postseason after a Play-In loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. But after taking stock of what Sacramento has done this offseason gives me confidence that the Kings can find their way back to the NBA Playoffs in 2025.

In De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have a potentially potent closing five that could score with literally any team in the league. This is terrific news for Kings fans, because it's very possible that this same five will really struggle to get stops on the other end. But that's the recipe the Kings used to make a run for the 3rd seed in 2023. Sacramento finished 1st in offensive efficiency, but was 25th in defensive efficiency, giving up 116.8 points per 100 possessions, a mark that was the worst among teams that made the NBA Playoffs.