The Sacramento Kings’ Dennis Schroder leads a Germany roster stacked with NBA talent at the EuroBasket 2025. The team has won three of their four preparation games for the tournament thus far and are seen by many as one of the favorites to take home the gold medal.

Among them is Schroder himself, who recently aimed a bold warning for the rest of the teams competing at the tournament.

“We will win the title. If I weren’t convinced of that, I wouldn’t play in the tournament and would rather spend my time in Braunschweig,” Schroder said, per HoopsHype.

The 31-year-old NBA veteran was born in Braunschweig and regularly spends his offseason in his hometown. However, he is clearly confident about Germany’s chances at the tournament after the nation finished with the bronze medal at EuroBasket 2022.

Article Continues Below

This time around, Schroder headlines a strong lineup featuring the likes of Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner and rookie forward Tristan da Silva. Germany also had a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics and are looking to go the extra mile this time around.

Schroder, Wagner, and da Silva may be the obvious stars, but Germany also boasts of solid depth with the presence of players such as Daniel Theis, Andreas Obst, Isaac Bonga, Johannes Voigtmann, and Maodo Lo.

The only high-profile absences that may irk fans are that of Isiah Hartenstein and Moritz Wagner. The former is recovering from an Achilles injury while the latter has a torn ACL.

Regardless, Germany are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and are expected to enjoy a stellar run. They tip-off their campaign against Montenegro on August 27 before taking on the likes of Sweden, Lithuania, Great Britain and Finland.