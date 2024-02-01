Alex Turcotte opened his account in the NHL on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Kings enter the NHL's All-Star Break on a high note. Los Angeles defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 on the back of David Rittich's 39-save effort. However, no player on the Kings roster likely feels better about the win than former fifth-overall pick Alex Turcotte.

Turcotte played in his 13th career game on Wednesday night. And he finally broke through, scoring his first career goal in the NHL. Turcotte's goal gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at the time. The 22-year-old says the details are a bit hazy, but he has some recollection of how he felt in the moment.

“It was obviously really exciting, and I kind of blacked out there for a little bit,” Turcotte said of scoring his first goal, via NHL.com. “Just a big relief.”

Kings' Alex Turcotte gives credit to teammate for first goal

Turcotte scored off a short-side shot that got passed Juuse Saros on Wednesday. He took advantage of a great pass from teammate Trevor Moore. And he made sure Moore got his recognition for setting up the play when speaking to reporters after the victory.

“That was all [Moore],” Turcotte said, via NHL.com. “He made a great play through the neutral zone, and I just kind of found the opening. He got it to me, and I just ripped it, and I was fortunate for it to go in. It was awesome.”

Now, Alex Turcotte has some time to enjoy his first career goal. The Kings are taking an extended break thanks to the NHL All-Star Game, which takes place on Saturday. Los Angeles resumes play on February 10 as they play host to an Edmonton Oilers team that has won 16 straight games prior to the break in action.