Los Angeles Kings star Anze Kopitar further etched his name in team history on Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Los Angeles Kings are on a roll right now. They have won six of their last seven games and are off to a 14-4-3 start to the 2023-24 season. Los Angeles picked up another win on Sunday, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. And on Sunday night, franchise icon Anze Kopitar etched his name into the history books.

Kopitar became the all-time assist leader in Kings franchise history. He provided the secondary assist on Quinton Byfield's third-period marker to claim his spot atop the leaderboard. That was assist 758 of his 18-year career.

“Obviously, it feels great,” Kopitar told the media, via The Athletic. “Like a few before, it’ll take a little time to set in. Sometimes you look at that list and the names that are on there, it makes it very surreal to just be able to be on the same page with those guys.”

Anze Kopitar and his Kings legacy

Kopitar is certainly no stranger to racking up milestones with the Kings. He already leads the franchise in games played with 1313. And he helped the team win both of their Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

Kopitar is undoubtedly destined for the Hockey Hall of Fame once his career is over. His importance to the Kings, now and over the last 20 years, is more than one can put into words. Head coach Todd McLellan echoed that sentiment after Sunday's game.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore because I say the same thing over and over again,” McLellan said, via The Athletic. “He means a lot to this team. He’s meant a lot to the 18 other teams he’s played on here.”

“We’re so lucky to have him because he’s such a good teaching tool for everybody. You watch him do it right over and over and over again and you can’t help yourself but try and emulate it. We’re real fortunate to have that and hope that there’s more records to come,” the Kings head coach continued.

Even at 36 years old, Kopitar has a lot left in the tank. He and Los Angeles certainly hope to continue this momentum into their next game. Fans can catch the Kings legend on the ice once again on Tuesday when they travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.