The Los Angeles Kings returned to the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Still, for a fourth year in a row, the Kings would fall to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. Now, they are making changes to advance past the first round, something they have not done since winning the Cup in 2014. These are the three trades that the Kings need to make in this 2025 NHL offseason to finally get past the Oilers.

The Kings have already made one big move this offseason, bringing in Ken Holland as the new GM. Holland has had plenty of success in the front office, including winning a Cup as the assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings and three more as the GM. He would then build the current core of the Edmonton Oilers, working as the president of hockey operations and GM of the Oilers from 2019 through 2024. Now he is tasked with bringing the Kings back to the Cup.

The Kings are projected to have just over $24 million in cap space this offseason. They also have just six free agents. One is restricted free agent Alex Laferriere and another is their third goaltender, David Rittich. Now, Holland and the Kings look to make moves to improve this offseason.

Will Jordan Spence be moved?

The Kings could be losing Vladislav Gavrikov this offseason to free agency. While there is the chance he is brought back to Los Angeles, at a projected cost over $7.6 million per year, and considering the Kings' salary cap situation, it is likely he moves on. Still, if Holland is to keep Gavrikov this offseason, they will need to move a blue line. They currently have seven defensemen on their roster, with four of them playing on the right side primarily. Drew Doughty has two more years left on his deal and is the primary right-side defender on the top rotation. Brandt Clark and Kyle Burroughs also both play on the right side, making Spence expendable.

Moving on from Spence this year would save the team $1.5 million, which could be used to bring back Gavrikov or another free agent. Further, he is a restricted free agent at the end of the year. Spence is expected to get a substantial raise from his $1.5 million. Current projects have him signing a deal worth over $4.5 million per year. This places the franchise at a crossroads with him. They can attempt to re-sign him this offseason or move on and get more value for him.

The D-man is also coming off a solid year in LA. He played in 79 games with four goals and 24 assists, all career highs. Further, he averaged 16:47 of ice time this year, over two minutes more per game than the prior campaign. Further, his advanced statistics on the defense end also improved last season, seeing an increase in both shots blocked and takeaways.

The Kings trade away forward depth

Los Angeles currently has ten forwards under contract at the NHL level, plus Laferriere as a restricted free agent. There is some depth to the roster that could be used to make some trades.

Article Continues Below

One of those pieces is Trevor Moore. Moore spent this season primarily playing on the left wing of the third line, although he did finish the season on the right side. It was not a highly productive year for him overall. He played in 71 games, scoring 18 goals and adding 22 assists. This was the second-most goals he had scored in a season, but well behind the 31 goals of his 2023-24 campaign.

It was also a major step back points-wise. He had just 40 total points, a 17-point drop from the prior year, and also eight points fewer than the 2021-22 season. Still, the forward should bring in a solid trade package. His expected goal factor was one of his best; he just took fewer shots. He also had the third-highest high danger chances created of his career. The Kings need more scoring depth from the wing, and currently, that is not being provided by Moore.

The American-born forward is still under contract for three more seasons. At a cost of $4.2 million per year, he has an affordable contract for someone looking for a solid two-way player in their second or third line. He also does not have a no-trade clause, which could make moving his contract easier.

Los Angeles dispatches of a declining player

The Kings have been looking to take their next step for a few years now, but have kept running into the Oilers. While Anze Kopitar is on the backend of his career, at age 37, the core is filled with younger players who are reaching their prime. Kevin Faila is 28, while Adrian Kempe is also 28, and Quinton Byfield is just 22. Of their top five forwards in terms of icetime, only Kopitar is over the age of 30. Sitting sixth in icetime this year among forwards was Phillip Danault, who will turn 33 this upcoming season.

Danault is coming off a solid series in the playoffs. He scored two goals and added six assists in the series with the Oilers. His eight total points were a career high in the playoffs and could boost his trade value. Overall, his regular-season numbers took a dip. He scored just eight goals, the least he has scored since the shortened 2020-21 campaign with Montreal. It was the fourth straight season his goal total had declined. Further, his 43 total points were the lowest as a member of the Kings, and the lowest of his career when he has played over 55 games in a season.

Danault has just two years left on his deal, with a cost of $5.5 million per season. Moving on from the declining forward will allow the Kings to go after a high-quality scoring option. It will cost them some of Danault's leadership, though. That leadership would be part of what makes him attractive to another team. He has a modified no-trade clause, but with it just being a ten-team no-trade list, the Kings will be able to find a solution to trade away the veteran.