Vladislav Gavrikov has emerged into one of the more reliable defensive defensemen in the National Hockey League over the last few seasons — and there will be no shortage of suitors if the 29-year-old makes it to free agency on July 1.

Although there is mutual interest between the Russian and the Los Angeles Kings to get a new deal done, as The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday, it could go either way.

“The Kings continue to have discussions with Vladislav Gavrikov’s camp. This one is hard to read right now. I think there’s a pretty robust market on July 1 for the pending UFA defenseman, given how thin the position is in free agency this year,” the hockey insider confirmed.

LeBrun believes that, if Gavrikov does make it to free agency, the New York Rangers — who just traded away Chris Kreider and his contract — will be interested.

“The list that I believe would be making Gavrikov an offer July 1 is eight or nine teams deep. (I would put the Rangers in that group of suitors.) But the door hasn’t been closed on L.A. to this point, either. All things being equal, though, this feels like Gavrikov is more likely going to market than not,” LeBrun wrote.

After being selected 159th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gavrikov spent nearly four full seasons in Ohio before being traded to the Kings along with Joonas Korpisalo in March of 2023.

Gavrikov was in a very similar position two years ago, and on the verge of testing unrestricted free agency, he instead signed a two-year contract extension to remain in California.

The veteran rearguard managed five goals and 30 points over a full 82-game slate in 2024-25, while adding two assists over six playoff games.

Article Continues Below

Rangers, Kings going in very different directions

It's a tale of two very different franchises in New York and Los Angeles right now. The Rangers are reeling after going from winning the President's Trophy in 2023-24 to completely missing the playoffs the next year.

With a new coach in Mike Sullivan and no more Kreider in the fold, it makes a ton of sense that the front office is eyeing a player of Gavrikov's defensive skill. It's a place the Blueshirts could really use an upgrade.

On the other hand, the Kings just lost in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth consecutive season. Despite winning the first two games, and leading in Game 3, the Kings allowed the Oilers to win four straight games to capture the series in six.

It was still a phenomenal regular season for LA, who finished second in the Pacific Division with a 48-25-9 record. But the squad needs to find a way to get over the hump in the playoffs, which hasn't happened in over a decade.

It'll be interesting to see if Gavrikov puts pen to paper and re-ups with the Kings, takes his talents to the Big Apple, or signs elsewhere when free agent frenzy kicks off.