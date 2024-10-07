After a surprising 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings took a step back last year, failing to make the playoffs after losing in the play-in. To help get back in the Western Conference arms race, the Kings pulled off a sign and trade deal with the Chicago Bulls for DeMar DeRozan. With DeRozan in the fold, the Kings can play a bit of a two-man game with him and Domantas Sabonis.

During a recent media availability session, DeRozan spoke about the difficulties opposing teams will have trying to stop the pairing with Sabonis, as per Sean Cunningham of FOX 40.

“You can't guard it,” DeRozan said. “That's what I like about it, having an IQ big like that, being able to screen, pass the ball, make quick decisions. You got to make a decision. When I'm coming off, or if he's gonna keep it, he's gonna score it, there's just so many options out of that. And to be able to play out of that, it makes it tough for defensive players to kind of make a decision on either one of us.”

Having DeMar DeRozan in the lineup gives the Kings an additional ball-handler and playmaker that they did not have last season. He is expected to slot in as the starting small forward, replacing Harrison Barnes who was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in the same trade.

Kings reloaded in the West



On paper, the Kings possess one of the better starting lineups in the Western Conference. De'Aaron Fox and Keon Ellis are expected to be the starting guards, DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray as the starting forwards and Domantas Sabonis as the Kings' starting center.

In 2022-23, Mike Brown's first year as head coach, the Kings finished with a top three record in the West and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They were eliminated in seven games by the Golden State Warriors, but looked like they would be a force in the West for years to come.

But after last season's disappointment, they reloaded by adding DeRozan, a proven All-Star and veteran player. Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

DeRozan also finished second in the Clutch Player of the Year voting behind only Stephen Curry. With Fox and DeRozan, the Kings now have two players capable of putting pressure on opposing defenses off the dribble and in clutch situations.