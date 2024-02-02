Well, that's a surprising move...

Well, talk about surprising. The Los Angeles Kings haven't been playing the best hockey as of late, but they're still firmly in the playoff hunt. At 23-15, there's still time for the team to turn their fortunes around. Amid their dreadful streak, the team has decided to implement some big changes. The Kings have fired head coach Todd McLellan, with Jim Hiller serving as their coach for the rest of the year, per NHL.com.

“The LA Kings have relieved Todd McLellan of his duties and named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.”

