Kings GM Rob Blake spoke for the first time since firing Todd McLellan.

The Los Angeles Kings became the latest team to part ways with their head coach last Friday. Los Angeles made the decision to fire head coach Todd McLellan as the team fights through a slump. And now, general manager Rob Blake is addressing the move ahead of his team's return to the ice.

Blake did not shy away from tough questions on Monday. And he even took it a step further. He completely acknowledged the weight of this move, as well as the potential fallout if it fails to work. “I fully understand the repercussions if this team does not win or have success,” Blake said Monday, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Kings were struggling, and that sparked speculation over McLellan's job security. Los Angeles had won just three of their previous 17 games before McLellan was canned. However, the veteran bench boss had the support of the team's top players. That creates a major risk, as it is unclear how those players will respond to this move.

Furthermore, this move could have major playoff implications. The Kings are currently in possession of the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. And they are just three points back of the white-hot Edmonton Oilers for third in the Pacific. If this move does not pan out, it could cost the Kings' general manager his job.

Why Kings' Rob Blake fired head coach Todd McLellan

Blake told reporters on Monday that he felt no pressure to fire McLellan. This decision was one the former NHL defenseman made all on his own. And he admitted the team's run of former over their last 17 games was a major influence in making the move.

“This was done in an effort to correct the way we have played of late,” the Kings general manager said, via The Los Angeles Times. “Our offense, our defense, our overall game, individuals, and the team have not been up to a level of our desired needs.”

Now, Los Angeles turns to assistant coach Jim Hiller, who takes over on an interim basis. The 54-year-old Hiller has experience as a head coach, but that came in junior hockey. He does have experience at the NHL, but only as an assistant with a few different teams.

That said, Blake has confidence in Hiller's ability to turn things around. And the reason, in Blake's mind, is rather straightforward. “He’s a different person,” the Kings general manager said of his interim head coach, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a different person in charge … Every single thing will be different when a new person steps in.”

The Kings return to the ice on Saturday when they take on those same white-hot Oilers they look up to in the standings. Let's see if the new interim head coach chosen by Rob Blake can help bring the team out of their brutal slump in his first game.