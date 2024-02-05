Canucks coach Rick Tocchet has been in the same position the Oilers are now.

The Edmonton Oilers are on the cusp of NHL history. They put their 16-game winning streak on the line on Tuesday when they return to action against the Vegas Golden Knights. Winning that game would match the longest winning streak in league history, set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93. This possibility does not sit well with Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet helped the Penguins set that original record in the early 1990s. And he admitted over the weekend that he has no interest in seeing that record broken, even if he respects the Oilers for the effort they have put in.

“I hate when guys say they want people to break their records, I don’t want them to break our record,” Tocchet said during NHL All-Star Weekend, via NHL.com. “But it is impressive and that team is playing lights out, they’re very dangerous.”

Canucks' Rick Tocchet talks Oilers' win streak

Tocchet spoke a bit more about the win streak Edmonton has built. The Canucks head coach drew on the experience he had with the Penguins from the 1992-93 season. He noted that these types of streaks include a lot of moments where Pittsburgh got lucky.

“When you win 17 in a row and you’re on a roll like Edmonton is, there are some games you shouldn’t win,” Tocchet said, via NHL.com. “I’m not sure about Edmonton, I guess they deserved to win every game, I don’t know, but there were a couple of games where we didn’t deserve (to win).”

Tocchet mentioned a game against the Montreal Canadiens in which Pittsburgh tied the previous record. This game went to overtime, where Penguins forward Ulf Samuelsson scored to win clinch the victory. It was one example of things simply falling into place for Pittsburgh. “A lot of things have to go your way. Obviously a hot goaltender and things like that,” the Canucks head coach said, via NHL.com.

The Oilers are on the cusp of history, much to the chagrin of Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet. Fans should certainly tune in on Tuesday night to see if Edmonton can tie the record against the defending Stanley Cup champions.