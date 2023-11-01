The Los Angeles Kings entered their Tuesday night matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to bounce back. Los Angeles lost their last game to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout. With a four-game road trip coming up, starting off with a win would be a major confidence boost. And they got that confidence boost, as they defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1.

The Kings were led on Tuesday night by veteran goaltender Cam Talbot. The 36-year-old Ontario native stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced to lead Los Angeles to their fifth win of the season. His performance also ensured the team remained unbeaten on the road.

After the game, Talbot spoke to the media. He lauded the team's performance against the Maple Leafs, ranking it among the team's best performances of the year. “We started on time, this is a tough building to play in, they come out really hard,” the Kings goalie said, via team reporter Zach Dooley. “They’ve got a ton of talent over there so that was, like you said, as complete as 60 minutes as we’ve played all year.”

Offensively, Los Angeles saw a promising performance from young forward Quinton Byfield. The 21-year-old former second-overall pick recorded two assists in the win. Kevin Fiala recorded his 11th assist of the year on Tuesday night, as well.

The Kings are now 5-2-2 on the young season, leaving them in good shape as the month of October ends. Their first November game comes on Thursday. Los Angeles travels deeper into Ontario as they prepare to take on Ottawa Senators.