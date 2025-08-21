A new College Football 26 roster update has arrived, adding more than 1,000 players into the game. This massive roster update adds new Freshman along with various height and weight adjustments. As we prepare for the college football season, so is EA Sports as they update their game's roster. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

New College Football roster update adds 1,000+ players

A slate of new freshmen headline the 1,000+ players being added in tomorrow’s #CFB26 roster update! Full ratings database ➡️ https://t.co/tvuEy1Kn9z — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) August 20, 2025

Today, EA Sports released a brand-new Roster Update for College Football 26, just before the season begins. Overall, this new update:

Adds more than 1,000 new players (including new Freshmen)

Adds new height and weight adjustments

This update arrives just days before the 2024-2025 college football season begins. Now that we have a better idea of each team's depth chart, EA Sports is able to make a proper roster update just before kickoff.

These updates also typically come with OVR adjustments. However, considering there hasn't been any football, there's no ratings to adjust. Instead, this update just focuses on adding players while adjusting their height and weight.

These are all part of EA Sports' effort to create a more authentic experience. It's not feasible to scan more than 10,000 players for a single video game, but they're at least trying to create something closer to the real experience.

This likely won't be the last roster update. Throughout the season, EA Sports will continue to update the rosters, specifically the ratings of certain players. For example, if Texas quarterback Arch Manning goes off this year, you can expect to see his rating increase astronomically.

However, unlike Madden NFL, we're not entirely sure when to expect the new updates. Madden roster updates tend to release every week on Thursday before the TNF game begins. But with college football having so many teams and players, there's no exact dates on when to expect adjustments.

But one thing is certain: We can definitely expect to see more Title Updates in the future. These updates actually improve gameplay, game modes, and more. Additionally, these updates also tend to fix several bugs, creating a smoother experience.

Overall, that wraps everything up when it comes to the new College Football 26 roster update. We look forward to seeing all the new faces that may impact our Dynasty or RTG characters. Furthermore, we also look forward to the start of a brand-new College Football season!

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.