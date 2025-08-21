The Minnesota Vikings are exploring ways to strengthen their wide receiver group. A familiar name has emerged as a potential solution. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings are “seriously exploring” veteran options, with longtime fan favorite Adam Thielen among the names under consideration.

Minnesota’s depth at the position has been tested in recent weeks. Justin Jefferson is working back from a hamstring injury but is expected to be ready for the team’s Week 1 matchup against Chicago. Jordan Addison will serve a three-game suspension following a 2024 DUI arrest. Meanwhile, Jalen Nailor is recovering from a hand injury that leaves his availability uncertain. The result is a depleted unit that could be forced to rely on rookies alongside Jefferson, if no moves are made.

Thielen, a Minnesota native who spent a decade with the Vikings before joining Carolina in 2023, would give quarterback J.J. McCarthy a proven target to help stabilize the offense. The Panthers have invested heavily at the position in recent drafts. That's led to speculation that Thielen could be available via trade.

The Vikings could be hooked on Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Kevin O’Connell did not dismiss the idea when asked about a possible reunion. While O’Connell avoided specifics, he called himself a “huge fan” of Thielen and praised the veteran’s leadership.

Financial considerations could complicate a potential move. Thielen carries a $6 million base salary, which some analysts believe could be a steep price for what might amount to a short-term solution until Addison returns. However, the Vikings have the cap space to absorb the contract if they decide his presence is worth the investment.

Roster cutdowns are looming, which could give the Vikings more flexibility in addressing their needs. Whether or not Thielen is the final choice, the Vikings appear determined to add experience to their receiver room before the regular season begins.

