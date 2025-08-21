The Dallas Cowboys always seem to be surrounded by drama. The flavor of the week, or more realistically the entire offseason, is contract negotiations with Micah Parsons. Both sides seem destined for divorce after negotiations have gotten ugly over the past few months. One NFL insider confirmed that nothing is improving with the regular season just two weeks away.

Communication between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys has completely broken down, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that he is confident that Micah Parsons will be out there [for Week 1],” Pelissero said on Thursday morning. “However, from my understanding, there is still no movement in terms of a contract extension that is expected to make Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. There is still no communication between the Cowboys and Parsons' agent about trying to get a deal done.”

It is puzzling that Schottenheimer gave an optimistic update about Parsons when in fact the two sides are not talking.

Perhaps Schottenheimer is confident because of Dallas' history of signing players at the last minute.

“The Cowboys, of course, have a history of getting these deals done late,” Pelissero continued. “CeeDee Lamb was right around this time last year. Dak Prescott went all the way down to the day of the opener last year in Cleveland. But on the flip side of that, there were long-standing months of negotiations that went into those deals. With Parsons, there's really been no talks whatsoever since Jerry [Jones] and Micah spoke face-to-face way back in March. And [based on Jones' thinking], he thought they had a deal in place.”

Is it even possible for Micah Parsons to play in Week 1 for the Cowboys?

Technically, it is still possible for Parsons to play in Week 1. But it seems extremely unlikely.

Pelissero pointed out that Parsons still has to undergo a conditioning process to get his body ready for an NFL game.

“There is still time for things to move forward here,” Pelissero concluded. “But Parsons has not practiced at all. He's been in meetings, he's been in walkthroughs, he's been in game… but there's still a conditioning piece to this in terms of ramping him up to play a game. That needs to happen quickly here.”

If negotiations really have become personal for Parsons, it is fair to wonder whether he even wants to return to the Cowboys.

Cowboys fans should remain vigilant for any updates.

Dallas' season opener against Philadelphia kicks off in just two weeks.