Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers were rumored to be in the hunt for a wide receiver. With key injuries to their wide receivers, finding a capable pass-catcher was at the top of their priority list. They quickly filled that void by trading for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, their injury woes worsened right after the Moore trade. Adam Schefter reported that WR Russell Gage suffered an injury. While the timeline for Gage's return is quick, it's another potential problem for a team that's already dealing with many losses in its wide receiver room.

“Another 49ers skill-position injury: Wide receiver Russell Gage, who was being counted on to help replace other injured receivers, is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 7 to 10 days, per sources,” Schefter reported.

Gage was a 6th-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018. The wide receiver has bounced around the league, making stops in Tampa Bay, Baltimore, until finally signing with the 49ers' practice squad last season. He signed a reserve contract last year.

Gage was supposed to help fill the void left by the 49ers' moves and injuries. They traded away Deebo Samuel this offseason, leaving the injured Brandon Aiyuk as their WR1. Aiyuk is projected to return in Week 6, which is troubling for them. In addition, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins are dealing with injuries during training camp.

Moore was a second-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2022. The wide receiver was expected to help the Chiefs' wide receiver room, especially after Tyreek Hill's departure. Unfortunately, Moore's role steadily declined over the last few years, as he struggled to produce in the Kansas City offense. He finished his career with KC with just 494 yards in three seasons played and just one touchdown.