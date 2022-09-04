3 clear reasons for Knicks to rejoice after losing out on Donovan Mitchell trade

New York Knicks fans have needed comforting for the past few days after their favorite franchise, bless its soul, missed out on Donovan Mitchell. A born and raised New Yorker who by all accounts would have loved to play for his hometown squad, Mitchell instead ended up in a very different city that’s hundreds of miles away.

But is losing out on Donovan Mitchell really worth sulking about? Sure, they were reportedly just a few negotiation points away from consummating a deal for a proven All-Star in his prime. In a vacuum, that’s certainly a tough pill to swallow. But there’s a reality where the Knicks end up much better off in the long run than if they acquired the former Utah Jazz star.

Donovan Mitchell bids farewell to the the Utah Jazz on IG 👋🏽😢 pic.twitter.com/rtyi6xfDsu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

Ready to feel better, Knicks fans? Here are three (3) reasons New York dodged a major bullet after missing out on Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavs:

1. The Knicks’ ceiling with Donovan Mitchell

Adding Donovan Mitchell would have made the Knicks better. No doubt about that. But the harsh truth is that the roster that would’ve been created was going nowhere fast.

The reported Knicks trade package being dangled to the Jazz varied in its specifics. But in terms of player personnel they were said to be nearing in a deal that would have extracted RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, plus another young player and Evan Fournier away from the Big Apple along with a treasure trove of first-round draft picks.

By most accounts, that additional young player the Jazz coveted was Quentin Grimes. But for the sake of fairness, the Knicks could potentially have forced Danny Ainge’s hand to settle for Cam Reddish.

What does that leave the Knicks with?

Starters: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson

Bench: Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein

That’s not a bad group. They likely manage to contend for a top six spot before falling into the play-in tournament. But beyond that, can that roster optimistically challenge for the Eastern Conference crown? Mitchell arguably had the same level of supporting cast, if not better, in Utah. But they were never even able to escape the second round. The hometown thing is fun for a while, but then results start to matter once the shine wears off. Remember how people reacted to Kemba Walker last offseason?

2. Would you really risk five straight drafts?

Did Knicks fans see what kind of draft pick package the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell? Three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. More significantly, they aren’t for the coming drafts where you’re at least guaranteed they won’t be at the top of the lottery with Spida signed on for three more seasons. They specifically asked for those picks to be from 2025 to 2029.

The Jazz got a similar package for Rudy Gobert from the Minnesota Timberwolves, who now also lose most of their pick control through 2029. But both those teams have something in common that the Knicks simply do not – guaranteed All-Star talent under contract until then.

The Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards, who will undoubtedly sign a five-year max extension that keeps him in Minnesota through 2029. The Cavs already have All-Star Darius Garland locked up until 2028 and likely another one on the way in Evan Mobley, who they’ll most likely be able to keep under contract through 2029 or 2030.

They have their foundational pieces in place while the Knicks are hoping Donovan Mitchell will be that for the franchise. That’s an awfully bold gamble considering Mitchell could bounce as early as 2025 as an unrestricted free agent.

The Knicks front office isn’t exactly known for its drafting abilities. But mortgaging your entire future until 2029 on a player signed just for the next three seasons is an awfully bold gamble.

3. Spoils the Jalen Brunson party

Yes, Donovan Mitchell would be locked up for three seasons. But who’s to say it doesn’t go up in smoke much before that? The Knicks very vocally pitched to Jalen Brunson that signing with New York would mean a chance at being a team’s primary ball-handler. Then you renege on that promise by acquiring an even more beloved hometown product who’s already an established All-Star? Sounds like a recipe for some great chemistry.

It could have potentially worked out, but again at what ceiling? And if it doesn’t and once the losses start to pile up, the headlines about unsatisfactory roles would practically write themselves. Players wanting out, free agents once against steering clear of the Knicks dumpster fire, and virtually no significant draft capital through 2029.

Instead, the Knicks give their $104 million investment the chance to prove himself that he deserves. At least now, if it doesn’t work out, they still have a future to look forward to.

Jalen Brunson making a 3x DPOY, 6x All-Defensive and 4x All-NBA player look sorry pic.twitter.com/KvTKDFs9cU — Key-John-Nuh (@IQEnjoyer) August 26, 2022

Although the story will be the Knicks choosing RJ Barrett over Donovan Mitchell, the more appropriate comp here is the player they signed for $100 million who plays the same position, Jalen Brunson. …Brunson's signing made Mitchell an awkward fit. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 1, 2022

The Knicks aren’t going to look better in the short term without Donovan Mitchell, but it does potentially save them from another decade of doom and gloom in exchange for a few exciting seasons. But hey, if there’s ever a fan base that’s already used to that – it’s Knicks fans.