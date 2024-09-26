NBA commissioner Adam Silver had nothing but positive things to say about the New York Knicks at a ceremony for the soon-to-be-open Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School. He spoke about how the organization has evolved and how Jalen Brunson is leading and setting an example for others.

“Compliments to the Knicks and Jalen for creating an environment that he wanted to be in,” Silver said. “If he continues to play at the level he is, he’ll make an enormous amount of money, which is wonderful. But I think what he did with his contract is consistent with the way he leads on the floor. I think he made it clear to his teammates that he cares about them as well and he also realizes that in order to compete for championships, he needs great players around him.”

The Knicks have become a top team in the NBA, and they made some more moves over the offseason to improve their roster. With Silver living in New York, he sees the excitement that comes with being a Knicks fan.

“As a lifelong New Yorker, it’s fantastic to see,” Silver said. “Of course as commissioner of the league, I support all teams equally. I get a disproportionate number of comments pro-Knicks as I live in New York City and walking around the streets and you can just tell how enthusiastic the fans are in this town. I’ve always thought of New York City as a basketball town. When I talk to players around the league on other teams, many of whom are from the New York area, of course they don’t want to lose to the Knicks but they love coming to the Garden, having a competitive Knicks team, having the celebrities sit courtside, having that special energy in the building.”

Are the Knicks becoming the standard of the NBA?

Over the past two years, the New York Knicks have evolved into a team that can compete with other top squads in the league. To make things better for them, they were able to have flexibility with their roster after Jalen Brunson took a pay cut to with the team.

The Knicks now have a roster full of shooting and defense, and it looks like they're trying to be the team to beat the Boston Celtics. Adam Silver sees what's growing in New York, and he looks to be satisfied with the direction they're heading in.