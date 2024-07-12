Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have agreed to a 4-year, $156.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 2023-24 NBA season proved to be a massive change in culture for the Knicks as an organization. In addition to the emerge of Brunson, the Knicks learned that they are one of the better teams in the NBA and can compete with the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference. Brunson has put this organization in a position to contend a the highest level possible, and he continued to help them out by taking less money than he could have with this $156.5 million extension.

This new contract is $113 million less than he would be eligible to receive in one year, putting the Knicks in a better position than they could've been financially.

Of course, Brunson's new deal with the Knicks comes on the heels of New York pulling off this offseason's blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges form the Brooklyn Nets. In exchange for four unprotected first-rounders in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031, a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and the Nets' 2025 second-round selection, the Knicks were able to add Bridges to their already talented roster.

Bridges is now reunited with Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart on the Knick after winning a national championship together during their undergraduate years at Villanova.

It is not surprise to see the Knicks lock up Brunson on a new long-term contract after trading for Bridges, as he was the next man up on their offseason to-do list. Brunson has proven to be the leader of this organization, and he will now be tasked with attempting to guide the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Jalen Brunson's MVP-like campaign

Jalen Brunson was fantastic during the 2023-24 season. In 77 total games, Brunson averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range. These were new career-highs in points, assists, and rebounds for Brunson, plus his 32.5 percent usage rate was the highest of his career.

After leading the Knicks to a 50-win season, their first since the 2012-13 season, Brunson received a lot of consideration for MVP. He finished fifth in the voting behind only Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award. Brunson received All-NBA Second Team honors for his magnificent season.

Unfortunately, the Knicks were unable to get past the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals this season, as they fell in seven games. Brunson, who averaged 29.7 points and 6.1 assists per game against the Pacers in this playoff series, suffered a fractured left hand during Game 7 and left after 29 minutes of play.

The Knicks do not expect Brunson's hand injury to limit him in any capacity during offseason workouts ahead of training camp in September.

With Bridges joining the fold in New York and both OG Anunoby and Brunson now under contract long-term, the Knicks have sent a message to the rest of the league that they aren't to be trifled with. Everyone knows what Brunson is capable of doing now, and he is going to once again be the Knicks' focal point entering the 2024-25 season.