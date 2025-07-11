Although the New York Mets added another All-Star due to injury, outfielder Brandon Nimmo didn’t hold back. He delivered a sharp critique of the MLB All-Star Game selection process, calling it “broken” and unfair to players who genuinely earn the honor through performance.

Before the Mets’ game in Baltimore, Brandon Nimmo took direct aim at the rule requiring every team to have at least one All-Star. In his view, that policy waters down the meaning of the event and blocks more deserving players. “It’s supposed to be All-Stars,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be, ‘Who is the best player on every team?’”

Brandon Nimmo pointed to Juan Soto’s exclusion from the 2025 National League roster as a glaring example. Soto has posted elite numbers and remained one of the league’s most consistent performers. Yet the league left him off the team. Nimmo called that decision “unbelievable.”

Although Nimmo admitted his 2025 numbers don’t merit selection, he reflected on past seasons when he felt overlooked. “There were two years when I probably should have been an All-Star and wasn’t,” he said. “And I get it, somebody from every team has to go. But if we’re truly honoring the best players in the game, that system doesn’t make sense.”

He believes players could raise the issue during future collective bargaining talks. Still, he’s unsure how many will treat it as a priority. For now, Nimmo plans to stay focused on his own game. But he continues to question how the league defines excellence.

Despite the flaws he sees, the Mets will still send four players to the All-Star Game: Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and David Peterson. While those selections reflect a strong first half, Nimmo’s comments have reignited debate over the fairness of the league’s approach.

Nimmo urges MLB to stop playing politics and start rewarding performance if it truly wants the All-Star Game to showcase baseball’s elite.