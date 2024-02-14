Key updates for a pair of key players.

The New York Knicks are coming off a brutal ending to their game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Not only was Jalen Brunson called for an extremely questionable foul that resulted in a loss, but the officiating crew admitted their error following the game. The Knicks have in turn filed a protest with the NBA. In the meantime, the Knicks have to get ready for their game against the Orlando Magic and they might not have Donte DiVincenzo nor Isaiah Hartenstein. Both players are on the Knicks injury report as questionable as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Donte DiVincenzo is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow with a sore right hamstring. Isaiah Hartenstein is also QUESTIONABLE with left Achilles tendinopathy — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 13, 2024

Isaiah Hartenstein was on the Knicks injury report against the Rockets and did not play but Donte DiVincenzo's inclusion is a new one. DiVincenzo suffered an apparent hamstring injury late in the game against the Rockets and had to exit. The Knicks game against the Magic is their last game before the All-Star break.

Both players have been key for the Knicks this season, especially Hartenstein in the wake of the Knicks frontcourt injuries. Hartenstein is considered day to day with an Achilles injury. He has not played since Feb. 8 against the Dallas Mavericks. He's been averaging 7.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 61.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 70.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

DiVincenzo has been averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.