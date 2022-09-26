‘I’m not a savior’: Jalen Brunson’s message to Knicks fans after big move in free agency

The New York Knicks made a big splash in free agency by signing guard Jalen Brunson to a deal worth over $104 million across four years, but he wants everyone to know: He isn’t just going to instantly make this team a title contender.

“Most importantly, I want to be myself. I’m not a savior in any way, shape or form.”

To be honest, no one thinks the Knicks are going to be a force in the East, especially after missing out on Donovan Mitchell. But, Jalen Brunson reads the internet and knows there is a certain level of hype surrounding him. The PG was a big reason the Dallas Mavericks even made the Western Conference Finals last season, single-handedly carrying them at one point in the first round when Luka Doncic was sidelined. Brunson has been a winner at nearly every level and NY is hoping he can at least help get the organization back to the playoffs.

Free agency was actually quite wild for him, with the Mavs trying to re-sign the former Villanova standout, but the Knicks then swooped in and made an offer he couldn’t refuse. The whole process wasn’t exactly a great time for Brunson, though.

“Free agency was kind of awful how public it got. Not gonna lie to you.”

The Knicks are also being investigated for tampering with Jalen Brunson, but Leon Rose insists that didn’t happen. While the production of their new PG is crucial, it also comes down to just how good RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are. If they can both show out too, New York could potentially be a playoff squad in 2022-23.