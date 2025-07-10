Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman has passed away at age 86. Norman leaves behind a legacy of putting in hard work on and off the field.

Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Norman attended Johnson C. Smith University on a scholarship offer from Coach Eddie McGirt. He was a standout two-way athlete at Johnson C. Smith, twice named to the All-CIAA team, and made waves on the track with a 100-yard sprint time of 9.7 seconds. Later, his alma mater presented him with the Pettis Norman Male and Female Athlete of the Year Award, which is its highest athletic award.

Although the Dallas Texans chose Norman in the 16th round of the 1962 AFL Draft, Norman signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Norman played 133 games and averaged 13.6 yards per reception over his nine seasons with Dallas. He was a part of the Cowboys' inaugural Super Bowl run in 1970.

Norman made a lasting impression with his leadership off the field, in addition to his on-field performance. He persuaded renowned head coach Tom Landry to stop designating hotel rooms based on race during the Cowboys' segregated early years. In addition, he was the first Black official to hold a position at a Dallas bank, which demonstrated his influence in the business industry.

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on Norman’s passing:

“We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman,” the Cowboys said Monday. “Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.”

Norman had a life dedicated to activism long before it became trendy in professional sports. He started his civil rights journey as a college student by taking part in protests at lunch counters. In the 1990s, he established the Dallas Together Forum, a campaign that encouraged big Dallas companies to enhance their minority employment policies and expand contracts for women- and minority-owned companies.

Norman's heart remained rooted in his HBCU background. His efforts earned him a place in both the CIAA Hall of Fame and the Johnson C. Smith University Hall of Fame. More significantly, he continued to be a shining example of the quality, leadership, and unshakable dedication to justice that HBCUs can generate.