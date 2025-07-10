The San Antonio Spurs added Dylan Harper to lead the new movement near the River Walk. The franchise will hope this move flows into recapturing their glory years. The ones that recently saw Manu Ginobili near the forefront.

Harper signed his contract already. But Harper himself made a Ginobili admission. Right before he starts his journey with the franchise and NBA.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft namedropped the Spurs legend as part of his league development. Harper is already picking the franchise legend's brain as he prepares to join the Spurs.

“I talk to him the most,” Harper said to NBA insider Marc J. Spears of Andscape/ESPN Wednesday. “More about just the game and the speed and just how he adapted to it from a FIBA standpoint to coming over here.”

He's asked Ginobili some major questions. Ranging from: “What was his biggest changes being a player and being professional outside of basketball? What kept you locked in? Just all little things I think that every NBA player goes through.”

Dylan Harper awestruck by 2 more Spurs legends

Ginobili moved into a special advisor role following his stellar Spurs career. The Argentinian shooting guard went to two NBA All-Star games while leading four NBA titles in the 2000s for San Antonio.

Ginobili wasn't the only revered Spur Harper ran into. He crossed paths with Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

“I met Pop the first day I was there and Tim. Pop was there getting treatment and doing exercises. That is not regular in any NBA gym. You see a Hall of Fame coach, a Hall of Fame player walking around the gym. And they are there like every day. I can pick their brain and ask questions,” Harper said.

He told Spears that suiting up for the Spurs is “a dream come true.” Harper already boldly dropped a playoff prediction following his selection. The franchise will hope he's the new piece who lifts them back to the postseason. Which will end a six-season postseason drought.