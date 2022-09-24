The New York Knicks made a major splash as soon as free agency opened this summer as they confirmed the big-money signing of highly sought-after free agent Jalen Brunson. This high-profile move did not come without controversy, though, with the Knicks being accused of tampering with the ex-Dallas Mavericks guard.

In a recent interview on the MSG Networks, Knicks president Leon Rose was asked straight up if there were any irregularities with regard to their pursuit of Brunson. According to the high-ranking team executive, there is no merit to the current tampering investigation that the Knicks have been placed under (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Alan Hahn: “In the process of signing Jalen Brunson, the NBA has an investigation that’s ongoing regarding tampering. Was there any tampering involved?” Rose: “No, no.”

According to Rose, the Knicks made no illegal contact with Brunson in spite of the fact that they announced his signing as soon as free agency opened. There was also no tampering done despite how a couple of Knicks executives were spotted watching Brunson during the Mavs’ playoff series against the Utah Jazz last season.

Whatever the case may be, the Knicks got their man. Leon Rose has no doubt that Jalen Brunson is a perfect fit for the team and that he has the ability to take this squad to the next level:

“He has a winning DNA,” Rose said. “… He fits perfectly in [Tom Thibodeau’s] system. It’s going to be a seamless transition.”

There’s no denying that there was a lot of disappointment in New York this summer, which was primarily brought about by their botched trade pursuit for Donovan Mitchell. Nevertheless, there are still some things to get excited about for 2022-23. The prospect of Jalen Brunson in a Knicks jersey is definitely one of those things.