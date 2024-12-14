LAS VEGAS, NV — Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for a big semifinal matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks beforehand.

Despite moving on from the New York Knicks, Hartenstein remains a fan-favorite in New York thanks to his strong play over the last two seasons. He embodies the phrase, “One a Knick, always a Knick,” he he proved why.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Trae Young's dice roll over Knicks logo

In the Hawks' win over the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of NBA Cup play, Trae Young celebrated the big win and a trip to Las Vegas by rolling dice at center court on the Knicks logo as the clock winded down to zeroes. Many fans didn't like the celebration, with some even wondering why no Knicks players did anything.

Expand Tweet

Trae Young even took to social media to troll and post photos about his celebration after the fact.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Knicks star Jalen Brunson had a blunt response to why no players stopped Young.

“We should win the game if we don't want him to do that,” Brunson said.

Expand Tweet

If the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks win their respective NBA Cup games against the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, it would set up a showdown between Trae Young and former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein, who played two seasons in New York, was asked by New York-based Knicks and NBA reporter Yoav Modai if he would have any extra incentives if that matchup were to come to fruition.

“Oh yeah,” Hartenstein said. “I mean, I wouldn't have let him roll the dice on mid-court if I was there. For sure, not. I would've done something. But yeah, I always got love for New York. I'm excited to play against any team that we play against.”

Expand Tweet

Both sides will need to win their NBA Cup semifinal matchup on Saturday afternoon in order to get a Thunder-Hawks final on Tuesday night.

Hawks-Bucks will tip off at 4:30PM EST, which will be followed by the Thunder and Rockets at 8:30PM EST.