After winning the 2025 NBA Finals, most fans are anticipating another dominating campaign for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2025-26. Thunder GM Sam Presti can take his victory lap this summer. From the blockbuster Paul George trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and turning one of those draft picks into All-Star Jalen Williams after selecting Chet Holmgren in the same draft, no one's expecting a team to have a higher win total over/under than the Thunder.

Hence why the Thunder's over/under for regular-season wins is 62.5, by far the highest in the NBA, and topping the Cleveland Cavs (55.5), the Houston Rockets (54.5), and the Denver Nuggets (53.5), per Draft Kings Sportsbooks.

While the Cavs are expected to bounce back from their disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs, recovery for All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley ahead of next season should yield another impressive season for Cleveland. The All-Star pairing with Donovan Mitchell, and a strong supporting cast, including Sixth Man finalists Ty Jerome and DeAndre Hunter.The Cavs finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

The Thunder's historic regular season saw them capture 68 wins, which is only 5.5 games less than its 68-win total last season. With Oklahoma City, minus a parting ways with rookie Dillon Jones, bringing back nearly everyone from its championship roster, the Thunder are in position for another very successful season. The Thunder's core players in Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren improve their over/under as they inch close to their primes.

Sam Presti reveals Thunder's offseason approach

Thunder GM Sam Presti believes winning comes in different ways. While his ways were, of course, successful, he encourages other NBA GMs to find their stride amid a critical time of the offseason.

“To me, there's kind of three ways in the league; you can assemble teams, you can inherit/modify a team, or you can build a team,” Presti said. “So, I think there are three kind of modes; build, modify, assemble. How you do that or the way in which you do that, I think, is very contextual. For us, building is probably our best path here.”

To keep the Thunder competitive, Presti know he has to think three steps ahead as defending champions.

“Because of that, we don't have a lot of time to determine which way we should go. The paradox of choice is not really in our vantage point,” Presti added. “So, I think that helps us. We kind of know what our circle of confidence is and we try to really lean into that.”

The Thunder will continue its summer-league play on Monday against the 76ers.