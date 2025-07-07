Decades before Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti tailored his franchise's first championship team, he was laying down tracks for his first rap album as an undergrad at Boston's Emerson College. During the 2025 championship run, podcast host Pablo Torre unearthed a jazz-rap album on Pablo Torre Finds Out, bringing “Milk Money” — the Thunder GM's first rap album to the forefront of NBA conversations. Presti addressed his offseason approach during his presser.

Then, Presti talked about his short-lived rap career amid his annual end-of-the-season press conference.

“Yes, I can confirm that,” Presti said while smiling. “This was a long, long time ago when I was in college. I certainly didn't expect it to become public — part of the public record. But yeah, we did a couple of those, and it was a great experience for me getting to be around so many people — the second one is the one — if we were going to uneath one, I was like, ‘Maybe it'll only be the second one. It won't be the first one.'”

Unfortunately, it was his first album. However, the second one could see the light of day if someone conducted thorough research. Still, Presti says he learned a lot from the experience.

“But you have to be able to laugh at yourself. You have to be able to have fun with it. We were all young at one time,” Presti said. “I learned a lot from that experience, especially the second one. The second one was — I learned a lot from the first and then carried that to the second one.”

Sam Presti reveals offseason Thunder approach after title

Thunder GM Sam Presti became the youngest champion in 48 years. Ascending the lottery-bound Thunder into a championship team in a six-year span, a reporter asked Presti how it feels to do things the right way, leading to a title with room for more amid an ideal championship window in today's NBA.

“I don't know if pride is the right way to put it. To me, that's a little judgmental of the other ways you can do it,” Presi said. “To me, there's kind of three ways in the league; you can assemble teams, you can inherit/modify a team, or you can build a team. So, I think there are three kind of modes; build, modify, assemble. How you do that or the way in which you do that, I think, is very contextual. For us, building is probably our best path here.”

Presti has an opportunity to go on a dynastic run that the association hasn't seen since the Warriors won four titles in seven seasons.